Trump Dismisses Epstein Probe as 'Hoax' Amid Pressure

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed the idea of appointing a special counsel to investigate issues related to notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein, describing the situation as a 'hoax' and distancing himself from calls for enhanced transparency, according to The Hill.

As Trump departed the White House following a speech, a CNN reporter inquired about his stance on appointing a special counsel for the Epstein investigation. Trump replied, 'I have nothing to do with it,' before leaving, as reported by The Hill.

Expressing frustration over how Epstein's files have been managed, Trump's supporters, including far-right activist Laura Loomer and Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), have pushed for the administration to release more information, The Hill noted. Anger escalated after a joint memo from the Justice Department and FBI confirmed Epstein's absence of a client list and reiterated his 2019 suicide, contradicting MAGA supporters' foul play allegations.

In response, Trump addressed the controversy on Truth Social, labeling the outrage as 'the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.' 'Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---,' hook, line, and sinker,' Trump stated, attributing the fallout to false claims propagated by the 'Lunatic Left' for years, as reported by The Hill.

Continuing his remarks, Trump claimed unparalleled success during his presidency, criticizing the focus on the Epstein controversy as a distraction orchestrated by 'Fake News' and 'success-starved Dems.' Concluding his post, Trump stated, 'Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don't even think about discussing our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!' according to The Hill.

