UAE Strengthens Global Finance Ties at G20 Meeting in Durban

The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank, has participated in the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting held in Durban, South Africa. The event, under South Africa's 2025 presidency, attracted delegates from G20 member countries, invited nations, and international bodies.

Led by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, the UAE's delegation included key figures like Younis Haji AlKhoori and Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi. Focus was placed on the 2025 priorities, aiming to draft and adopt the official communique. Discussions spanned global economic perspectives, taxation, and infrastructure, vital for Africa's growth.

Emphasizing the UAE's intent to support international economic alignment, Al Hussaini highlighted efforts for macroeconomic stability and financial inclusion. The event also shed light on governance improvement and market reforms, with a pledge to reinforce the finance structure, supporting emerging and developing markets.

