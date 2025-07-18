Left Menu

Tibetan Resilience Shines in Amsterdam Celebration of Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday

The Tibetan community in the Netherlands celebrated the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with a two-day event in Amsterdam. Nearly 1,000 attendees participated, highlighting Tibetan culture and solidarity. The event featured interfaith activities, traditional dishes, and symbolic gestures supporting Tibetan freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:52 IST
Netherlands Tibetan Community Celebrates 90th Birthday of Dalai Lama (Photo/Central Tibet Administration (CTA)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a vibrant show of resilience and culture, the Tibetan community in the Netherlands commemorated the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with a grand two-day celebration in Amsterdam, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). Attended by nearly 1,000 Tibetans, the event highlighted unity and devotion.

Festivities commenced with a traditional enthronement ceremony for the Dalai Lama's portrait, led by monks and community heads, followed by Norbu Tsering, President of the Netherlands Tibetan Community, cutting a ceremonial cake. Attendees shared traditional sweet rice, symbolizing joy and spiritual unity, CTA reported.

On July 6, prior to the main event, Dam Square hosted an interfaith gathering with representatives from several religions advocating for compassion and peace, reflecting the Dalai Lama's teachings. A "Peace Cycle" rally and "Lunch of Compassion" featuring Tibetan dishes further emphasized themes of generosity and harmony.

Cultural activities, including circle dances and indoor games, showcased the richness of Tibetan heritage, which remains suppressed in Chinese-occupied Tibet. In a show of support for the Tibetan cause, Tenzin Nordhen of the Office of Tibet in Brussels collected Green Book Chatrel contributions from attendees.

The event, backed by ICT Netherlands and the Tibet Support Group Netherlands, stood as a peaceful reaffirmation of Tibetan identity amid ongoing Chinese oppression. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

