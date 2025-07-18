Left Menu

MP CM Yadav Explores Spain's Food Market for Inspiration

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Spain's major food markets to gather insights for developing Mega Food Parks and logistics infrastructure in the state. His discussions in Spain aim to create government-supported models to protect farmers, enhance export opportunities, and increase value-added processing for improved farmer income.

Madhya Pradesh CM visits Mercabarna to boost agri-infrastructure vision (Photo/X@DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has embarked on a visit to Spain, exploring Mercabarna, one of Europe's largest integrated wholesale food markets. The agenda is to draw inspiration for the development of Mega Food Parks and a robust logistics framework in central India.

On the third day of his Spain visit under the Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025 initiative, Yadav focused on learning from the efficient operations of Mercamadrid. He emphasized the significance of a government-supported ecosystem to uplift farmers by ensuring protection against market price drops and enhancing value-added processing.

Pablo Vilanova, Director General of Mercabarna, appreciated the visit, seeing it as an opportunity for an invaluable exchange of knowledge. As part of the ongoing dialogue, Vilanova underscored the necessity of an efficient market network to optimize production and reduce waste, highlighting the potential for collaboration between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

