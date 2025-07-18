Gaza Crisis: Health System Overwhelmed Amid Escalating Israeli Strikes

At least 30 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn, according to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera. These strikes have strained Gaza's struggling health infrastructure, with the rising number of injured overwhelming medical facilities.

In one incident, Israeli missiles struck tents housing displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi, a zone previously considered a 'safe area,' resulting in at least five deaths, including infants. The al-Mawasi zone has faced multiple attacks despite its designation as a safe area.

Compounding the crisis, Gaza's hospitals are battling severe fuel shortages, forcing them to cut essential services. Ziad Abu Humaidan from a hospital's engineering department noted that electricity is limited, gravely affecting medical equipment functionality. Meanwhile, international scrutiny intensified after bombs hit Gaza's only Catholic church, sparking debates and criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)