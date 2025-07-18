Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Woos Spanish Investors with Lucrative Tourism Opportunities

Madhya Pradesh is courting foreign investment in its tourism sector, with attractive incentives for Spanish investors. Offering concessional land and financial returns shows promising investment prospects. Additionally, the state is becoming a hub for film tourism and responsible tourism, providing numerous opportunities for international investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:24 IST
Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, and MP Tourism Board MD, Sheo Shekhar Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh is stepping up efforts to attract foreign investment in the burgeoning tourism sector, with a particular emphasis on courting Spanish investors. Speaking at the Invest in Madhya Pradesh India Business Forum in Spain, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, the state's Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, outlined an appealing investment strategy.

Shukla presented the compelling benefits for investors, highlighting concessional land offers and financial incentives. He noted that foreign investors, particularly those willing to invest over EUR10 million, could expect significant returns, quoting a 30% return rate. Opportunities abound, with numerous land parcels ready for development, including public-private partnerships.

Madhya Pradesh is also positioning itself as a burgeoning film tourism hub, with incentives up to Euro 1 million for international projects. The state promotes filming by providing easy permissions and a comfortable investment climate. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh is fostering responsible tourism, encouraging sustainable and immersive community experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

