Madhya Pradesh Woos Spanish Investors with Lucrative Tourism Opportunities

Madhya Pradesh is stepping up efforts to attract foreign investment in the burgeoning tourism sector, with a particular emphasis on courting Spanish investors. Speaking at the Invest in Madhya Pradesh India Business Forum in Spain, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, the state's Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, outlined an appealing investment strategy.

Shukla presented the compelling benefits for investors, highlighting concessional land offers and financial incentives. He noted that foreign investors, particularly those willing to invest over EUR10 million, could expect significant returns, quoting a 30% return rate. Opportunities abound, with numerous land parcels ready for development, including public-private partnerships.

Madhya Pradesh is also positioning itself as a burgeoning film tourism hub, with incentives up to Euro 1 million for international projects. The state promotes filming by providing easy permissions and a comfortable investment climate. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh is fostering responsible tourism, encouraging sustainable and immersive community experiences.

