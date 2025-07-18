India Defies EU Sanctions: Reiterates Commitment to Energy Trade without Double Standards
India has reiterated its stance against unilateral sanctions by the EU, prioritizing energy security and cautioning against double standards. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasizes India's responsibility to meet its citizens' basic energy needs in response to potential secondary sanctions over Russian oil trade.
- Country:
- India
In a firm response to recent European Union sanctions, India has underscored its commitment to avoid subscribing to any unilateral punitive measures. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal articulated India's stance, highlighting the nation's conscientious adherence to legal obligations.
Jaiswal emphasized that India's priority remains the provision of energy security, which he described as a paramount responsibility to fulfill the basic needs of its populace. This followed remarks by NATO chief Mark Rutte, which suggested potential secondary sanctions for nations purchasing Russian oil.
The Ministry reiterated caution against double standards in energy trade, affirming that decisions are rooted in market availability and global dynamics. NATO's call for nations like India to reassess their Russian oil imports or face stringent sanctions is viewed as a challenge to India's autonomy in securing its energy needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Navigates Diplomatic Waters Amid Proposed US Sanctions on Russian Oil
Italy's Strategic Balancing Act in NATO Defense Spending
Courier Impersonator Commits Heinous Crime in Pune
Italy's Defense Minister Warns of Potential Russian Threat to NATO
India's Diplomatic Dance: Addressing US Tariff Concerns Over Russian Oil