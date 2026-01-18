Left Menu

Impersonator Nabbed: Man Posing as Police to Dodge Toll, Hotel Costs

Mukesh Kumar, arrested for impersonating a police sub-inspector, used fake credentials to avoid toll taxes and secure hotel stays. His disguise unraveled after suspicious behavior at a hotel. He acquired fake ID and uniform for small sums to evade charges during his frequent travels between Jhajjar and Khatu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:59 IST
Impersonator Nabbed: Man Posing as Police to Dodge Toll, Hotel Costs
Impersonator
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man, Mukesh Kumar, has been taken into custody for allegedly impersonating a police sub-inspector to bypass toll taxes, stay in hotels, and gain social leverage, says the police.

Authorities recovered a sub-inspector's uniform, a fake identity card, a PAN card, and an Aadhaar card from the suspect. The arrest followed a complaint by the manager of Hotel Shubham, who noticed suspicious behavior from Kumar, leading to an attempted escape and subsequent apprehension.

During interrogation, Kumar admitted to renting an e-rickshaw for travel between Jhajjar and Khatu, Rajasthan, and posing as a police officer to evade toll fees. He confessed to obtaining a fake SPO ID card for Rs 500 and a police uniform for Rs 2,200, according to a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026