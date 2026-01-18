Impersonator Nabbed: Man Posing as Police to Dodge Toll, Hotel Costs

A 34-year-old man, Mukesh Kumar, has been taken into custody for allegedly impersonating a police sub-inspector to bypass toll taxes, stay in hotels, and gain social leverage, says the police.

Authorities recovered a sub-inspector's uniform, a fake identity card, a PAN card, and an Aadhaar card from the suspect. The arrest followed a complaint by the manager of Hotel Shubham, who noticed suspicious behavior from Kumar, leading to an attempted escape and subsequent apprehension.

During interrogation, Kumar admitted to renting an e-rickshaw for travel between Jhajjar and Khatu, Rajasthan, and posing as a police officer to evade toll fees. He confessed to obtaining a fake SPO ID card for Rs 500 and a police uniform for Rs 2,200, according to a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)