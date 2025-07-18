Madhya Pradesh Seeks Spanish Investment Boost in Tourism

Madhya Pradesh is making a concerted effort to attract Spanish investment into its tourism sector. The state's Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, emphasized the favorable investment climate, highlighting offerings like concessional land and substantial financial incentives for potential hospitality and tourism projects.

Speaking at the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh India Business Forum' in Spain, Shukla described India's investment policy as highly attractive, particularly for Spanish investors looking at hospitality and tourism ventures. The state promises a lucrative return of 30% for investments exceeding EUR10 million, aiming to lure substantial foreign capital.

Also present at the forum, MP CM Mohan Yadav and other officials underscored Madhya Pradesh's growing reputation as a prime film tourism destination. The state offers an array of incentives for filmmakers, alongside swift access to filming permissions, thus enhancing its allure for international projects.

Shukla announced, "For filmmaking projects investing EUR10 million, we offer a return of EUR4 million." The state extends its commitment to sustainable and community-centric tourism through responsible tourism initiatives, showcasing rural homes that offer inclusive and eco-friendly living experiences.

