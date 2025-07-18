Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Outreach in Southern Africa

Mbabane [Eswatini], July 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, embarked on a strategic visit to Eswatini, engaging in significant dialogues with King Mswati III and various ministers to fortify existing relations and unearth new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

During his time in Eswatini, Margherita convened with Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Senator Pholile Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other key ministers across health, agriculture, and economic development portfolios. The discussions encompassed critical areas of collaboration and were instrumental in propelling bilateral relations to greater heights.

The minister's itinerary includes visits to Lesotho and South Africa, aligning with India's mission to enhance partnerships in trade, investment, and capacity building. The Ministry of External Affairs outlines a focus on people-to-people exchanges and development partnerships, reinforcing India's commitment to long-standing and amicable relations with Southern Africa.

