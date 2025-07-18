Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Outreach in Southern Africa

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita's visit to Eswatini, Lesotho, and South Africa aims to strengthen bilateral relations, explore new cooperation areas, and engage with the Indian diaspora. The visit includes discussions with leaders on agriculture, health, and economic development, alongside participation in the G-20 meetings in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:56 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Outreach in Southern Africa
Mos Pabitra Margherita engages in bilateral talks with Eswatini leaders (Photo/Office of MoS Pabitra Margherita). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Eswatini

Mbabane [Eswatini], July 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, embarked on a strategic visit to Eswatini, engaging in significant dialogues with King Mswati III and various ministers to fortify existing relations and unearth new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

During his time in Eswatini, Margherita convened with Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Senator Pholile Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other key ministers across health, agriculture, and economic development portfolios. The discussions encompassed critical areas of collaboration and were instrumental in propelling bilateral relations to greater heights.

The minister's itinerary includes visits to Lesotho and South Africa, aligning with India's mission to enhance partnerships in trade, investment, and capacity building. The Ministry of External Affairs outlines a focus on people-to-people exchanges and development partnerships, reinforcing India's commitment to long-standing and amicable relations with Southern Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025