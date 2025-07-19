Taiwan Signals Defiance Against Beijing with New Spouse Policy

In a significant assertion of sovereignty, nearly 90% of Chinese spouses married to Taiwanese citizens have complied with Taiwan's demand to renounce their household registration in China, The Taipei Times reports. This move signals Taiwan's determination to curb Beijing's influence.

According to Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), out of 12,156 Chinese spouses, only 10 opted to retain their Chinese registration, emphasizing China's diminishing soft power. An impressive 6,569 have verified their deregistration, while 4,287, hindered by health issues, submitted affidavits for exemption, indicating a growing apprehensiveness among families about Beijing's reach.

Despite a small group forfeiting their Taiwanese registration for personal reasons, proactive steps by MAC officials ensure citizenship revocations are communicated. Officials anticipate further compliance, underscoring Taiwan's intolerance for split loyalties amid China's looming influence.

