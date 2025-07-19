Pakistan's New Immigration Stance: No Reprieve for Afghan Refugees

In a decisive move underscoring Pakistan's shift in immigration policy, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the government will not extend Proof of Registration (POR) cards for Afghan refugees. During a recent engagement with journalists in Islamabad, Naqvi indicated that individuals deported under this new directive would be blacklisted from re-entering Pakistan.

The policy marks a significant tightening of border and residency controls aimed at bolstering national security, according to state objectives outlined by Naqvi. The process of deporting Afghan refugees began last year and continues to impact thousands of families, aligning with Pakistan's broader shifts in immigration policy.

Despite increasing criticism from human rights advocates and international bodies about the humanitarian repercussions, particularly on vulnerable groups, government officials assert these steps are crucial for lawful migration regulation. The ongoing strategy has sparked calls from the global community for sustainable solutions to the refugee crisis, emphasizing the need for legal protections. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)