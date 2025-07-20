Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents in Sindh Claim Nine Lives

Two separate road accidents in Sindh caused the deaths of nine individuals, with over 60 others injured. A bus overturned near Thatta Bypass, while another coach overturned on the National Highway. An earlier accident in Astore claimed 26 lives, with only one survivor from a wedding party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:24 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic Sunday in Sindh, two separate road accidents left at least nine people dead and more than 60 injured, according to ARY News.

The first accident occurred when a passenger bus overturned near Thatta Bypass, resulting in six casualties and injuring 20. Rescue workers swiftly responded, transporting the injured to local hospitals.

Lamentably, in another incident, a high-speed passenger coach toppled on the National Highway near Gambat in Khairpur, killing three, with over 40 others, including women and children, injured. Local hospitals are tirelessly addressing the critical condition of 15 victims.

Piling onto the sorrow was an earlier mishap where a wedding party's bus in Astore veered off a bridge, plunging into a river and killing 26. Only the bride, Malaika, survived and was rushed to a hospital as rescue operations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

