Tragic Road Accidents in Sindh Claim Nine Lives

In a tragic Sunday in Sindh, two separate road accidents left at least nine people dead and more than 60 injured, according to ARY News.

The first accident occurred when a passenger bus overturned near Thatta Bypass, resulting in six casualties and injuring 20. Rescue workers swiftly responded, transporting the injured to local hospitals.

Lamentably, in another incident, a high-speed passenger coach toppled on the National Highway near Gambat in Khairpur, killing three, with over 40 others, including women and children, injured. Local hospitals are tirelessly addressing the critical condition of 15 victims.

Piling onto the sorrow was an earlier mishap where a wedding party's bus in Astore veered off a bridge, plunging into a river and killing 26. Only the bride, Malaika, survived and was rushed to a hospital as rescue operations continue.

