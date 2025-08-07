Border Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Talks Continue Between Thailand and Cambodia
Amid ongoing ceasefire talks in Kuala Lumpur, tensions remain high along the Thai-Cambodian border with continued military buildup. Despite the truce, both sides accuse the other of violations, raising fears of conflict renewal. Observers from major nations attend discussions seeking to bolster the fragile peace agreement.
- Country:
- Malaysia
As diplomatic efforts unfold in Kuala Lumpur to fortify the tenuous ceasefire, military tensions persist along the volatile Thai-Cambodian border. Al Jazeera reports increasing troop presences, sparking fears of a rekindled conflict even as negotiations progress within the General Border Committee meeting scheduled to conclude with a session between high-ranking officials on Thursday.
Brokered by Malaysia on July 28, the ceasefire followed intense clashes that saw artillery fire and airstrikes involving civilians. Both nations have since alleged ceasefire breaches, creating a precarious environment as talks continue. Thai MP Wasawat Puangpornsri voiced concern over the situation's instability, citing close proximity of opposing troops at a key border crossing.
The aftermath of July's skirmishes forced massive evacuations in Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani region, with many residents still displaced. Officials are assessing damage for possible reparations, while local communities remain anxious after past violence. The release of two injured Cambodian soldiers last week underscores ongoing diplomatic endeavors to reinforce the ceasefire, amidst a charged atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
