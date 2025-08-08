UAE's Latest Humanitarian Airdrop Brings Aid to Gaza

The UAE has successfully undertaken its 66th humanitarian airdrop targeting the Gaza Strip, marking another milestone in its 'Birds of Goodness' initiative under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. This mission, completed in partnership with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and several European allies including Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Italy, highlights significant international collaboration.

The combined efforts resulted in the delivery of critical food and essential humanitarian supplies aimed at reaching areas cut off from land access. This campaign seeks to provide crucial relief for displaced and impacted families in the Gaza Strip, with total aid now amounting to more than 3,873 tonnes. The initiative underscores the UAE's unwavering dedication to aiding the Palestinian population and the wider international humanitarian mission.

The UAE has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with regional and global partners to ensure the expedited and effective delivery of aid, responding to the immediate needs of Gaza's residents amid the protracted humanitarian crisis.

