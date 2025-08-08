Left Menu

DEWA Achieves Record Financial Results in H1 2025 Amid Rising Energy Demand

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reported its strongest-ever financial results in the first half of 2025, with a revenue of AED14.6 billion and a net profit of AED2.9 billion. The company saw a significant increase in energy demand, clean energy production, and infrastructure investments.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced its highest financial results for the first half of 2025, with revenues reaching AED14.6 billion and a net profit of AED2.9 billion. This growth is attributed to a heightened demand for electricity and water, coupled with rigorous operational practices.

In an impressive Q2 performance, DEWA's total energy generation surged to 16.9 TWh, a 10.88% increase from the previous year, including a substantial 19.46% from clean energy sources. The agency remains committed to sustainability, with 3.3 TWh of clean energy produced and continuous investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Additionally, DEWA escalated its water desalination output to 40.78 billion Imperial Gallons, marking a 9.55% rise compared to Q2 2024, while expanding its customer base to 1,292,487 accounts, an increase of 4.81%. The first half of 2025 also saw the commissioning of several new substations and a sizable enhancement in renewable energy capacity.

