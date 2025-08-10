Left Menu

Israeli Leaders Applaud Historic Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Accord

Israeli leaders praised the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal aims to end the long-standing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog, and the Foreign Ministry hailed the accord as a significant step toward peace, stability, and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:53 IST
Israeli Leaders Applaud Historic Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Accord
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a defining moment for international diplomacy, Israeli leaders lauded the landmark peace agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Saturday night in Washington. Orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump, the historic accord aims to terminate the decadal conflict over the contentious Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his approval via Twitter, commending President Trump for his 'bold leadership and global vision' that facilitated the peace treaty. He extended his congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the citizens of both nations for this momentous achievement.

Adding to the applause, President Isaac Herzog conveyed his emotional response to the agreement and congratulated Trump for his indispensable role. Herzog called for further historic initiatives under Trump's leadership, including the critical issue of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Israel's Foreign Ministry echoed these sentiments, highlighting Trump's involvement as crucial for regional stability and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025