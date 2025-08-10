Israeli Leaders Applaud Historic Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Accord
Israeli leaders praised the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal aims to end the long-standing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog, and the Foreign Ministry hailed the accord as a significant step toward peace, stability, and prosperity.
- Country:
- Israel
In a defining moment for international diplomacy, Israeli leaders lauded the landmark peace agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Saturday night in Washington. Orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump, the historic accord aims to terminate the decadal conflict over the contentious Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his approval via Twitter, commending President Trump for his 'bold leadership and global vision' that facilitated the peace treaty. He extended his congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the citizens of both nations for this momentous achievement.
Adding to the applause, President Isaac Herzog conveyed his emotional response to the agreement and congratulated Trump for his indispensable role. Herzog called for further historic initiatives under Trump's leadership, including the critical issue of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Israel's Foreign Ministry echoed these sentiments, highlighting Trump's involvement as crucial for regional stability and prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Azerbaijan
- Armenia
- peace accord
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- Herzog
- Nagorno-Karabakh
- diplomacy
- stability
ALSO READ
PM Modi's 'friendship' with President Trump proving to be hollow: Congress
Judge issues temporary injunction against Trump administration cancellation of humanities grants
ANALYSIS-Trump's distraction methods fall flat against Epstein uproar
Trump plays golf in Scotland while protesters take to the streets and decry his visit
Trump's Diplomatic Push for Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire