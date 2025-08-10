Israeli Leaders Applaud Historic Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Accord

In a defining moment for international diplomacy, Israeli leaders lauded the landmark peace agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Saturday night in Washington. Orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump, the historic accord aims to terminate the decadal conflict over the contentious Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his approval via Twitter, commending President Trump for his 'bold leadership and global vision' that facilitated the peace treaty. He extended his congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the citizens of both nations for this momentous achievement.

Adding to the applause, President Isaac Herzog conveyed his emotional response to the agreement and congratulated Trump for his indispensable role. Herzog called for further historic initiatives under Trump's leadership, including the critical issue of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Israel's Foreign Ministry echoed these sentiments, highlighting Trump's involvement as crucial for regional stability and prosperity.

