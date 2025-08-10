Left Menu

Monsoon Fury in Punjab: Rising Death Toll and Widespread Flooding

Two more fatalities increase the monsoon-related death toll in Punjab to 166. Heavy rains caused significant disruptions, including power outages and flooding. Authorities warn of continued risks with certain rivers experiencing low-level flooding as the monsoon season persists, urging citizens to remain cautious and implement safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:36 IST
Heavy monsoon rains cause flooding and disrupt daily life in Punjab, Pakistan, as authorities issue flood warnings and safety measures (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Saturday, Punjab's monsoon death toll rose to 166 following two additional casualties, as severe rainfall battered multiple cities, according to Dawn. Sialkot and Jhelum reported the latest deaths, with Sialkot recording the province's highest rainfall at 78 millimeters, the Pakistan Meteorological Department confirmed.

The Met Department anticipated primarily hot and humid conditions across Punjab but predicted isolated rain and thunderstorms in certain areas on Sunday. Provincial data from August 8 highlighted 164 fatalities, 82 injuries, and the destruction of 216 homes during the ongoing monsoon season, which has also resulted in significant cattle losses.

In Lahore, torrential rain from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm led to waterlogging and electricity disruptions from over 120 tripped feeders. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority warned of low-level river flooding, with rivers like the Ravi showing some concerning signs, although major barrages and other rivers remain stable.

