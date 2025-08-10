Monsoon Fury in Punjab: Rising Death Toll and Widespread Flooding

On Saturday, Punjab's monsoon death toll rose to 166 following two additional casualties, as severe rainfall battered multiple cities, according to Dawn. Sialkot and Jhelum reported the latest deaths, with Sialkot recording the province's highest rainfall at 78 millimeters, the Pakistan Meteorological Department confirmed.

The Met Department anticipated primarily hot and humid conditions across Punjab but predicted isolated rain and thunderstorms in certain areas on Sunday. Provincial data from August 8 highlighted 164 fatalities, 82 injuries, and the destruction of 216 homes during the ongoing monsoon season, which has also resulted in significant cattle losses.

In Lahore, torrential rain from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm led to waterlogging and electricity disruptions from over 120 tripped feeders. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority warned of low-level river flooding, with rivers like the Ravi showing some concerning signs, although major barrages and other rivers remain stable.

