Rajasthan Welcomes Latin American Content Creators to Promote Cultural Heritage

A 24-member delegation of Latin American content creators visited Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, showcasing India's cultural and tourism appeal. The visit aims to enhance global cultural exchange, with creators exploring Rajasthan's heritage, arts, and cuisine, reflecting growing India-Latin America relations in trade, digital infrastructure, and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:23 IST
Latin American content creators meet Rajasthan Deputy CM Kumari (Photo/X@KumariDiya). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of 24 content creators from Latin American countries made a courtesy visit to Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, on Sunday as part of a Public Diplomacy initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The meeting at the City Palace underscored India's efforts to promote its rich cultural heritage and tourism potential to an international audience.

These creators, hailing from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and several other Latin American countries, are exploring Rajasthan from August 9 to August 15. Their itinerary, part of the MEA's initiative, aims to foster global cultural exchange by immersing them into the state's vibrant culture, historical landmarks, and diverse lifestyle. Deputy Chief Minister Kumari praised such initiatives for effectively promoting India's cultural and tourism gems at an international level, sharing insights into Rajasthan's famed art, architecture, and hospitality, and showing keen interest in the creators' firsthand experiences.

The Latin American visitors expressed admiration for Rajasthan's historical sites, colorful festivals, and local delicacies, promising to highlight these experiences on their digital platforms. This visit comes amidst strengthening relations between India and the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region, evolving across areas like trade, agriculture, digital infrastructure, and diplomatic ties, marked by dynamic partnerships in forums such as CARICOM, SICA, and CELAC. Last year saw new diplomatic missions established in India and the LAC, signaling increased engagement and renewed momentum in South-South cooperation efforts.

