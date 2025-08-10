Arab League Condemns Israeli Actions in Gaza, Calls for Global Intervention

The Council of the Arab League has sharply criticized the Israeli government's military actions in the Gaza Strip, describing them as violations of international law. Meeting in Cairo, the Council underscored the regional security threats posed by Israel's policies and called for protection of Palestinian civilians.

Highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Council condemned the use of starvation as a tactic, which has reportedly led to the deaths of 200 civilians, including many children, and the creation of lethal conditions causing 1,500 to perish. The Council advocated for the Palestinian Authority to take administrative control over Gaza and other contested areas.

The Arab League urged its member states to push for a UN Security Council resolution under Chapter VII to stop Israel's alleged aggression in Gaza, facilitate humanitarian aid, and consider sanctions. The international community was also called upon to uphold existing UN resolutions aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.

