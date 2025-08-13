Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Balochistan Amid New Terrorist Designations

In Balochistan, Pakistan Armed Forces killed 50 militants linked to the newly designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). This follows the US State Department's classification of BLA and its Majeed Brigade as terrorist groups. Separately, an ambush near the Iran border claimed nine soldiers' lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:56 IST
Tensions Rise in Balochistan Amid New Terrorist Designations
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The US Department of State has added the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, to its list of Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTOs), prompting immediate action from the Pakistan Armed Forces. The military reported killing 50 militants attempting to enter the Zhob district from Afghanistan, according to the Dawn.

The ISPR, Pakistan's military public relations wing, revealed that between August 7 and 11, 47 militants were killed in the Sambaza area, with three more eliminated in a later operation. 'Khawarij', a term for members of banned groups like Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was used to describe the slain militants, the ISPR noted.

In another incident, nine Pakistani soldiers were killed in an ambush in Balochistan's Washuk district, near the Iran border. Meanwhile, the US designation labels the BLA as a continuation of its Specially Designated Global Terrorist status, aimed at curtailing support for terrorism. The BLA has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025