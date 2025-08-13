Milei's $1 Million Initiative: Strengthening Latin American-Israeli Ties Amid Controversy

Argentina's President Javier Milei has unveiled a $1 million initiative to enhance Latin America's relations with Israel, as reported by Al Jazeera. This announcement comes ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected visit. Milei, recently honored with the Genesis Prize, plans to utilize his prize money to establish the nonprofit American Friends of the Isaac Accords (AFOIA).

The nonprofit, according to Genesis Prize co-founder Stan Polovets, aims to advance Milei's vision of solidarity with Israel. It seeks to combat antisemitism and reject terror ideologies that threaten shared values. AFOIA draws inspiration from the Abraham Accords initiated under US President Donald Trump, focusing on Israel's diplomatic, economic, and cultural collaboration with prominent Latin American nations.

Al Jazeera reports that AFOIA initially targets Uruguay, Panama, and Costa Rica, which are perceived as optimal partners for enhanced cooperation with Israel. These nations could benefit from Israeli expertise in fields such as water technology, agriculture, cyber defense, fintech, healthcare, and energy. Future expansion plans include Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and possibly El Salvador by 2026.

Despite support from figures like Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon, regional tensions persist. Notably, countries such as Colombia and Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel following the 2023 Gaza conflict. Brazil's legal challenge against Israel in the International Court of Justice, coupled with criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza from leftist Latin leaders like Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, underscores regional divides.

Milei's support for Israel is further demonstrated by his intention to relocate Argentina's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by 2026, echoing former US President Trump's 2018 decision. Despite being the first non-Jewish Genesis Prize winner, Milei's pro-Israel stance, including his praise for Israel's human rights record, has ignited protests in Argentina, demanding humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Groups such as JudiesXPalestina have expressed opposition, viewing Netanyahu's visit as a challenge to Argentina's commitment to the ICC, following war crime accusations against Netanyahu and his former minister by the court in 2024. How Argentina navigates these complexities could test its stance on international justice.