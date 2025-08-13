Temple Desecration Sparks Outcry, Calls for Unity in Indiana

The Consulate General of India in Chicago has issued a strong condemnation following the desecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana. This incident, involving the vandalism of the temple's main signboard, marks the fourth such anti-Hindu act in the United States this year. Calling the act 'reprehensible,' the consulate announced it was in close contact with the local Hindu community and emphasized that it had urged U.S. law enforcement to take immediate action against those responsible.

The Consul General also addressed a gathering of devotees and local leaders, including Greenwood's Mayor, advocating for unity, solidarity, and heightened vigilance against further miscreant activities. Meanwhile, the socio-spiritual organization BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha's Public Affairs division categorized the incident as a 'hate crime,' reiterating the community's commitment to stand united against religious bigotry.

U.S. politicians have also voiced their opposition to the attacks. Congressman Nick LaLota condemned the act, stressing the need for accountability in religiously motivated crimes. Similarly, Congressman Tom Suozzi called for the perpetrators' prosecution and an increased focus on educating against hatred and bigotry. This latest incident, amid a backdrop of repeated attacks on Hindu temples in the U.S., has drawn harsh rebukes from Indian officials and community groups, including the Ministry of External Affairs, which described the act as 'despicable.'