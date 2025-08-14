Left Menu

ISKCON's Humanitarian Aid: A Beacon Amid Rising Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh

ISKCON is providing significant aid to families affected by violence in Bangladesh's Rangpur district. The organization offers essential items for affected families while compensating victims of mob violence. These initiatives occur as reports of violence against minorities rise in Bangladesh, prompting international concern and calls for government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:48 IST
ISKCON's Humanitarian Aid: A Beacon Amid Rising Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh
ISKCON provides aid to Hindu families affected by attacks in Bangladesh (Photo/ISKCON Bangladesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

ISKCON, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, has stepped forward to offer crucial support, including rehabilitation and compensation, to 18 families whose homes were targeted in Hindu attacks in Bangladesh's northern Gangachara Upazila of the Rangpur district. According to a statement from ISKCON, affected families received essential items such as beds, cooking utensils, and worship items, including the Bhagavad Gita. Food supplies provided include a substantial amount of rice, pulses, and various spices.

In another tragic event within the same district at Taraganj, ISKCON contributed 25,000 taka to the family of Ruplal Rabi Das and Pradeep Rabidas, victims of a mob lynching. Present at the time of aid distribution were several notable ISKCON Bangladesh leaders, including Charuchandra Das and Jyotishwar Gaur Das. This act of compassion occurred amidst a backdrop of rising violence against minorities in the region.

The Government of India has expressed deep concern over these incidents, with Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighting over 3,582 reported cases of violence against minorities in Bangladesh since 2021. Urgent calls for safety and reform have been directed at Bangladesh by India. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch has criticized Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus, for the stalled progress on human rights, as violence continues unabated.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025