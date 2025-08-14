ISKCON's Humanitarian Aid: A Beacon Amid Rising Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh

ISKCON, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, has stepped forward to offer crucial support, including rehabilitation and compensation, to 18 families whose homes were targeted in Hindu attacks in Bangladesh's northern Gangachara Upazila of the Rangpur district. According to a statement from ISKCON, affected families received essential items such as beds, cooking utensils, and worship items, including the Bhagavad Gita. Food supplies provided include a substantial amount of rice, pulses, and various spices.

In another tragic event within the same district at Taraganj, ISKCON contributed 25,000 taka to the family of Ruplal Rabi Das and Pradeep Rabidas, victims of a mob lynching. Present at the time of aid distribution were several notable ISKCON Bangladesh leaders, including Charuchandra Das and Jyotishwar Gaur Das. This act of compassion occurred amidst a backdrop of rising violence against minorities in the region.

The Government of India has expressed deep concern over these incidents, with Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighting over 3,582 reported cases of violence against minorities in Bangladesh since 2021. Urgent calls for safety and reform have been directed at Bangladesh by India. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch has criticized Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus, for the stalled progress on human rights, as violence continues unabated.