Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Another Deadly Shipwreck Off Lampedusa

At least 27 migrants drowned after a shipwreck off Lampedusa, marking another grim milestone in 2025 with over 700 lives lost in the Central Mediterranean. UNHCR and IOM urge stronger legal pathways and improved maritime safety to prevent such tragedies. Survivors are receiving assistance post-disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:51 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Another Deadly Shipwreck Off Lampedusa
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

In another devastating incident along the perilous Central Mediterranean migration route, at least 27 migrants and refugees tragically lost their lives after a shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa. This catastrophe, reported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), comes amid a growing death toll in 2025, with over 700 people having perished already.

Filippo Grandi, UNHCR's chief, highlighted the urgency for bolstered responses, including enhanced rescue operations, legal migration pathways, and initiatives to address the root causes of such perilous journeys. UNHCR Italy is currently aiding survivors of this latest shipwreck, where 20 bodies have been recovered and many remain missing.

The tragedy unfolded after around 95 individuals set sail from Libya on two boats. Overloading ensued when one boat began taking on water, leading to the capsizing of the second, more burdened vessel. Flavio Di Giacomo of IOM detailed this calamitous sequence, noting that 60 people have been rescued while approximately 35 remain feared dead or missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025