Air Arabia Reports Strong Growth Amid Industry Challenges

Sharjah [UAE], August 14 (ANI/WAM): Air Arabia, pioneering as the Middle East's largest low-cost carrier, has unveiled robust financial and operational achievements for the second quarter and the first half of 2025.

The airline reported a net profit of AED 415 million in Q2, marking a slight dip of 3% from the previous year, but turnover rose by 2% to AED 1.69 billion. A notable 15% passenger increase was recorded, with the average seat load factor climbing to an impressive 85%.

Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani attributed the strong Q2 performance to the company's resilient business model and strategic growth execution, despite geopolitical tensions affecting operations. For the first half of 2025, the airline secured a net profit surge of 11% and continued network expansion by launching new routes and increasing fleet capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)