Unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan: Protests Highlight Police and Legal Community Concerns

In a significant development, widespread protests have erupted across the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) region, as reported by the Dawn on Wednesday. The demonstrations, initially sparked by the PoGB police, have now extended into their third day. A key focal point of these protests is the sit-in organized outside the Chief Minister's House, where law enforcement officers are demanding an increase in their allowances, in alignment with the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. Joining the demonstration are officers from various districts, including those assigned to protect Chinese nationals in Chilas.

Despite an increase in the daily allowance for PoGB police from PKR 440 to PKR 880, the official notification remains unissued. Protesters express frustration, stating that despite similar protests being called off two weeks ago following government assurances, their demands remain unmet. Additionally, departmental proceedings have been initiated against certain personnel, citing misconduct, leading to the dismissal of 63 officials in the initial phase as decided by a disciplinary committee meeting.

On a parallel front, the legal community across PoGB has also mobilized for rights and reforms. Various legal associations, including the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council, have led protests and court boycotts demanding judicial appointments and protection laws. Lawyers emphasize the urgent need to fill vacant seats in the GB Supreme Appellate Court and call for the enactment of the Lawyers Protection Act. Meanwhile, widespread protests concerning power shortages have also taken place in regions such as Sikandarabad and Nagar, indicating growing civil unrest. The legal and police communities are pressing the government to address these pressing issues as tensions escalate.