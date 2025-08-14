Left Menu

Unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan: Protests Highlight Police and Legal Community Concerns

Protests erupted across Gilgit-Baltistan addressing grievances of local police and the legal community. Police demand allowance increases, while lawyers strike for judicial appointments and safety laws. Power shortages fuel further unrest. Legal and police authorities push the government to action amidst rising tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:13 IST
Unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan: Protests Highlight Police and Legal Community Concerns
Hunza traders staging a sit-in protest, bringing cross-border movement in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan region to a halt on the 17th consecutive day (Photo/TNN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In a significant development, widespread protests have erupted across the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) region, as reported by the Dawn on Wednesday. The demonstrations, initially sparked by the PoGB police, have now extended into their third day. A key focal point of these protests is the sit-in organized outside the Chief Minister's House, where law enforcement officers are demanding an increase in their allowances, in alignment with the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. Joining the demonstration are officers from various districts, including those assigned to protect Chinese nationals in Chilas.

Despite an increase in the daily allowance for PoGB police from PKR 440 to PKR 880, the official notification remains unissued. Protesters express frustration, stating that despite similar protests being called off two weeks ago following government assurances, their demands remain unmet. Additionally, departmental proceedings have been initiated against certain personnel, citing misconduct, leading to the dismissal of 63 officials in the initial phase as decided by a disciplinary committee meeting.

On a parallel front, the legal community across PoGB has also mobilized for rights and reforms. Various legal associations, including the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council, have led protests and court boycotts demanding judicial appointments and protection laws. Lawyers emphasize the urgent need to fill vacant seats in the GB Supreme Appellate Court and call for the enactment of the Lawyers Protection Act. Meanwhile, widespread protests concerning power shortages have also taken place in regions such as Sikandarabad and Nagar, indicating growing civil unrest. The legal and police communities are pressing the government to address these pressing issues as tensions escalate.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025