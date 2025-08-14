Left Menu

Israel Refutes Accusations of Blocking Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Israel dismisses claims by 100+ international aid organizations that it is obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israeli agency COGAT insists it facilitates deliveries while enforcing security measures to prevent Hamas exploitation. Aid diversion and inflation allegedly impact aid affordability in Gaza, as per a report by Israel’s Press Service.

Israel Refutes Accusations of Blocking Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
Representative Image (Image source: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong rebuttal, Israel has rejected accusations from over 100 international aid organizations alleging that it is blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza. The allegations surfaced in a joint statement, citing a new registration system by Israel demanding security vetting for Palestinian employees, which they claim has hindered aid deliveries since March.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), responsible for overseeing goods transfer into Gaza, dismissed these claims as "false." COGAT insists that Israel facilitates aid deliveries while Hamas seeks to exploit the situation to bolster its military and tighten control over Gaza's population.

COGAT argues that its procedures are transparent and based on security criteria meant to protect aid from terrorist infiltration. With about 300 truckloads of humanitarian goods entering Gaza daily, the agency claims delays occur only when aid groups fail to comply with security measures. An Israeli report reveals that most of the aid is stolen or unaffordable due to black market profiteering.

