Navigating Trade Turbulence: India's Strategic Response to Trump's Tariffs

Pankaj Saran, former Deputy NSA, advises India on handling US trade tensions under President Trump, stressing cautious strategy over impulsive actions. Highlighting power asymmetry, Saran calls for a realistic approach to safeguard national interests amidst looming tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:15 IST
Former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

With US-imposed tariffs on the horizon, former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran has urged India to adopt a balanced and pragmatic strategy. He stressed the importance of avoiding rash actions as New Delhi navigates trade tensions under President Donald Trump.

Saran, speaking with ANI, emphasized the power disparity between India and the US. He warned that bravado could prove counterproductive, advocating for strategic caution while addressing tariff disputes.

Drawing comparisons with Trump's dealings with China, Russia, and Europe, Saran pointed out that India's previous harmonious phase with the US is shifting. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's measured approach, he contrasted it with Trump's unpredictable and deal-centric style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

