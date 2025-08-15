Navigating Trade Turbulence: India's Strategic Response to Trump's Tariffs

With US-imposed tariffs on the horizon, former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran has urged India to adopt a balanced and pragmatic strategy. He stressed the importance of avoiding rash actions as New Delhi navigates trade tensions under President Donald Trump.

Saran, speaking with ANI, emphasized the power disparity between India and the US. He warned that bravado could prove counterproductive, advocating for strategic caution while addressing tariff disputes.

Drawing comparisons with Trump's dealings with China, Russia, and Europe, Saran pointed out that India's previous harmonious phase with the US is shifting. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's measured approach, he contrasted it with Trump's unpredictable and deal-centric style.

