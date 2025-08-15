Karachi's Independence Day Celebrations Marred by Tragic Aerial Firing

Over 90 individuals were apprehended by Karachi Police for engaging in aerial firing during Independence Day celebrations, resulting in deadly consequences, reports ARY News. Authorities confiscated 68 illegal weapons, with more than 100 FIRs lodged against those involved. Police indicate that charges of murder and attempted murder are being pursued.

The festive atmosphere turned sorrowful as aerial gunfire claimed at least three lives and injured 82 across Karachi. ARY News details that East Zone reported 30 injuries, West Zone 43, and South Zone 12. Victims include an eight-year-old girl in Azizabad and two elderly men in Korangi and Lyari, all fatally shot. Among the injured are 51 men, 24 women, six boys, and one girl.

This incident adds to Karachi's rising crime rate, with over 26,500 cases reported in early 2025. Despite recent government claims of improved security, the city's crime challenges persist, fueled by socio-economic issues and ineffective law enforcement, contributing to public distrust.

