Left Menu

Karachi's Independence Day Celebrations Marred by Tragic Aerial Firing

Over 90 individuals have been detained by Karachi Police due to aerial firing during Independence Day celebrations. Tragically, at least three people died, and 82 others were injured. The city's struggle with crime remains evident amid ongoing violence and law enforcement challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:28 IST
Karachi's Independence Day Celebrations Marred by Tragic Aerial Firing
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Over 90 individuals were apprehended by Karachi Police for engaging in aerial firing during Independence Day celebrations, resulting in deadly consequences, reports ARY News. Authorities confiscated 68 illegal weapons, with more than 100 FIRs lodged against those involved. Police indicate that charges of murder and attempted murder are being pursued.

The festive atmosphere turned sorrowful as aerial gunfire claimed at least three lives and injured 82 across Karachi. ARY News details that East Zone reported 30 injuries, West Zone 43, and South Zone 12. Victims include an eight-year-old girl in Azizabad and two elderly men in Korangi and Lyari, all fatally shot. Among the injured are 51 men, 24 women, six boys, and one girl.

This incident adds to Karachi's rising crime rate, with over 26,500 cases reported in early 2025. Despite recent government claims of improved security, the city's crime challenges persist, fueled by socio-economic issues and ineffective law enforcement, contributing to public distrust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025