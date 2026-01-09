Delhi Court Remands Eight Amidst Mosque Demolition Violence Controversy

A Delhi court has ordered eight individuals into 12-day judicial custody following violent incidents that coincided with a demolition drive in the Turkman Gate area. The unrest, centered around the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque, reportedly involved stone-pelting against police and municipal workers during the anti-encroachment operation.

Defense counsel for five accused individuals sought bail, alleging they were assaulted by jail officers. The court has requested the Delhi Police and jail superintendent to submit medical records of the accused. Meanwhile, police reports indicate that the violence left six officers injured.

Accusations of attempted murder and public rioting have been filed against the accused by Delhi Police, who maintain that arrests were based on CCTV and eyewitness accounts. A public prosecutor has been appointed for this case, with hearings set to continue as investigations progress.

