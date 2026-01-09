Delhi Court Remands Eight Amidst Mosque Demolition Violence Controversy
Eight individuals have been remanded to judicial custody following violence during a demolition drive near a mosque at Turkman Gate, Delhi. Five others applied for bail, citing assault claims. The violence erupted during an anti-encroachment operation, with allegations of stone-pelting against police and municipal workers.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has ordered eight individuals into 12-day judicial custody following violent incidents that coincided with a demolition drive in the Turkman Gate area. The unrest, centered around the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque, reportedly involved stone-pelting against police and municipal workers during the anti-encroachment operation.
Defense counsel for five accused individuals sought bail, alleging they were assaulted by jail officers. The court has requested the Delhi Police and jail superintendent to submit medical records of the accused. Meanwhile, police reports indicate that the violence left six officers injured.
Accusations of attempted murder and public rioting have been filed against the accused by Delhi Police, who maintain that arrests were based on CCTV and eyewitness accounts. A public prosecutor has been appointed for this case, with hearings set to continue as investigations progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Villagers, Police Prevent Potential Mob Violence in Dandi
India Urges Action Against Communal Violence in Bangladesh
Turkman Gate Tensions: Arrests Climb Amid Stone-Pelting Incident
Tensions Escalate: Ceasefire Fragility in Gaza as Violence Resurges
Delhi Police arrests another accused in Turkman Gate stone-pelting case