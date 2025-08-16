Massive Devotee Turnout at Patan’s Krishna Temple for Janmastami Celebrations

Thousands of devotees formed long lines to enter the Krishna Temple at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to honor Lord Krishna's birthday. Lord Krishna is celebrated as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, believed to be born at midnight on Bhadrakrishna Ashtami.

The Krishna Temple, dating back to the 17th century and located within a former Royal Palace, draws vast numbers of visitors each year for Krishna Janmastami. "This year's crowd is much larger compared to previous years," remarked Uttam Bahadur Lakhey, Vice-chair of the Mangal Tole Sudhar Sangh, noting that the line stretched 1.4 kilometers to Kumbheshwor. He suggested the surge might be due to Janmastami falling on a Saturday.

The temple reopened in 2018 after sustaining earthquake damage in 2015. Devotees, especially women, spend the night in prayer, song, and dance. Sita Basnet, a devotee, described her day of fasting and rituals, highlighting the religious fervor of the celebrations. The Krishna Mandir, built in 1667, is a revered site housing deities and representing Lord Krishna's fight against injustice, as portrayed in ancient scriptures.