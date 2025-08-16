Left Menu

Massive Devotee Turnout at Patan’s Krishna Temple for Janmastami Celebrations

Thousands gather at Patan Durbar Square's Krishna Temple, a UNESCO site, to celebrate Krishna Janmastami. The festival marks the eighth reincarnation of Lord Vishnu, born on Bhadrakrishna Ashtami. Known for his teachings in the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna's birth anniversary draws significant crowds, with devotees engaging in fasting, prayers, and rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:03 IST
Massive Devotee Turnout at Patan’s Krishna Temple for Janmastami Celebrations
Thousands of devotees throng the 17th-century Krishna Temple in Patan Durbar Square, Nepal, to celebrate Lord Krishna's Janmashtami with prayers, rituals, and festive fervor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Thousands of devotees formed long lines to enter the Krishna Temple at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to honor Lord Krishna's birthday. Lord Krishna is celebrated as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, believed to be born at midnight on Bhadrakrishna Ashtami.

The Krishna Temple, dating back to the 17th century and located within a former Royal Palace, draws vast numbers of visitors each year for Krishna Janmastami. "This year's crowd is much larger compared to previous years," remarked Uttam Bahadur Lakhey, Vice-chair of the Mangal Tole Sudhar Sangh, noting that the line stretched 1.4 kilometers to Kumbheshwor. He suggested the surge might be due to Janmastami falling on a Saturday.

The temple reopened in 2018 after sustaining earthquake damage in 2015. Devotees, especially women, spend the night in prayer, song, and dance. Sita Basnet, a devotee, described her day of fasting and rituals, highlighting the religious fervor of the celebrations. The Krishna Mandir, built in 1667, is a revered site housing deities and representing Lord Krishna's fight against injustice, as portrayed in ancient scriptures.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025