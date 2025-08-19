Nepali Coalition Seeks Deputy Speaker's Ouster Amid Controversies

The ruling coalition in Nepal, comprising the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), is pushing for the removal of Deputy House Speaker Indira Rana Magar. Emergency meetings have been scheduled for Tuesday aimed at her ousting, amidst allegations of biased performance.

An insider from CPN-UML confirmed that a parliamentary party meeting is planned to strategize on this matter, while the Nepali Congress has also rallied its members for discussions later in the day. Both parties are collecting signatures in support of Rana's removal, although they currently lack the two-thirds majority required by the constitution.

The House of Representatives, with a total of 274 members, demands at least 183 votes to remove Magar from her post. The Nepali Congress holds 88 seats, and CPN-UML has 79, totaling just 167 votes. The coalition is short by 16 votes and is in talks with smaller parties to garner the necessary support. Meanwhile, Magar remains embroiled in controversy, including a scandal involving a visa arrangement to the US, which has added fuel to the political fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)