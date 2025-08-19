Karachi's Rain Chaos: Power Outages and Traffic Havoc Trigger Emergency Response

On Tuesday morning, extensive rainfall across Karachi resulted in widespread power outages and traffic upheaval, prompting local officials to declare a rain emergency, according to Dawn. The Karachi Traffic Police issued an advisory at 8:11 am warning of significant slowdowns on major arteries such as Sharea Faisal and the National Highway. Citizens have been urged to drive cautiously, avoid sudden stops, maintain low speeds, and keep a safe following distance.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah mandated all relevant departments, including the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue 1122, to be on high alert. Shah emphasized the necessity of immediate rainwater drainage and directed continuous coordination with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and PDMA. With a forecast of intermittent showers throughout the day and temperatures around 28°C, humidity is expected to be at 85%. As of 8 am, the highest rainfall was recorded in Saadi Town at 35.8mm, followed by Gulshan-i-Maymar at 33.3mm and Nazimabad at 26mm.

Separately, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab issued a notification declaring a rain emergency, which cancelled all leave for key service departments. The order instructed municipal services, the fire brigade, and Urban Search and Rescue teams to establish a Rain Emergency Cell. Karachi East Zone Deputy Inspector General Dr Farrukh Ali also directed police officers to ensure efficient drainage and traffic flow, stating that officers must be present in their areas to manage any emergencies effectively. Despite reports of water accumulation at the Nazimabad Underpass necessitating traffic diversions, officials claim traffic management remains under control.

The rains, part of the monsoon season that typically spans June to September, are crucial for replenishing water sources but also bring the risk of urban flooding and landslides. Residents are advised to limit travel during inclement weather and contact emergency services if needed.