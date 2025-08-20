Left Menu

Mounting Protests in Gilgit-Baltistan: Residents Demand Justice Against 'Illegitimate Taxation'

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, protests rage on for the 20th day as residents, led by business figures, demand the withdrawal of the Federal Board of Revenue and justice for decades-long exploitation. Accusing Islamabad of unlawful taxation and ignoring constitutional rights, the movement grows in unity and determination.

For 20 consecutive days, Gilgit-Baltistan has witnessed large-scale protests, with merchants, business leaders, and citizens voicing discontent over what they describe as 'illegitimate taxation' and systemic exploitation by Islamabad. Press briefings have seen angry denunciations of the Federal Board of Revenue's activities in the region, branding them unconstitutional.

Protest leaders have warned the Pakistani government of drastic local action if demands go unmet. They stress that their campaign centers not merely around tax grievances but encompasses seven decades of systemic neglect. Accusations fly towards Islamabad for perpetuating Gilgit-Baltistan's disputed status, denying its people constitutional rights and exploiting natural resources.

Local businessman Sher Abbas underlined the protests' duration, citing the long-standing denial of human and legal rights in PoGB. Despite sacrifices for Pakistan's benefit, the region remains outside the nation's constitutional umbrella. Protesters accuse Pakistan of hypocrisy by calling PoGB 'disputed', yet taxing its people, a move deemed unjust by locals.

Sher Abbas, voicing the Pak-China Trade Union Action Committee's stance, stated unequivocally that all forms of taxes imposed by FBR are rejected, due to lack of legal grounding. Governmental dialogue attempts have yet to fulfill the public's clear demands for justice and recognition.

Abbas criticized Islamabad's approach, cautioning those who attempt to undermine the movement would face opposition from a unified populace. With protests surpassing three weeks, a diverse coalition of residents stands firm on their objectives, promising continued demonstration until Islamabad addresses their grievances.

The escalating unrest underscores deep-seated resentment towards Pakistan's longstanding neglect and perceived exploitation of Gilgit-Baltistan. The protestors' defiant stance not only seeks the removal of FBR but also demands justice and recognition of their rights, marking a notable local resistance against Islamabad's regional policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

