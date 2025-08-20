Environmental Costs of China's Military Expansion in Tibet Unveiled

A new report by the Stockholm-based Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP) has unveiled the significant environmental impact of China's military growth in Tibet. As reported by Phayul, the swift militarisation poses risks to the Himalayan ecosystem, with far-reaching implications for regional climate and water security.

The report, titled "The Ecological Cost of Security: Military Development and Environmental Change in Tibet," warns that extensive military activities, including the construction of roads and bases, are altering the landscape, accelerating permafrost degradation, and threatening local biodiversity. The findings are underpinned by satellite images and field studies.

ISDP calls for urgent reforms, urging Beijing to balance military objectives with environmental preservation. Recommendations include establishing ecological zones and enhancing transparency. Analysts note that China's military buildup is influenced by geopolitical tensions with India and internal political goals, which continue to strain the delicate Himalayan environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)