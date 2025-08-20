Left Menu

Environmental Costs of China's Military Expansion in Tibet Unveiled

A report by the Stockholm-based ISDP highlights how China's military advancements in Tibet threaten the Himalayan environment. The swift militarisation impacts local biodiversity and water security, with potential global climate ramifications. The report demands ecological reforms in military planning to alleviate these environmental consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:46 IST
Environmental Costs of China's Military Expansion in Tibet Unveiled
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new report by the Stockholm-based Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP) has unveiled the significant environmental impact of China's military growth in Tibet. As reported by Phayul, the swift militarisation poses risks to the Himalayan ecosystem, with far-reaching implications for regional climate and water security.

The report, titled "The Ecological Cost of Security: Military Development and Environmental Change in Tibet," warns that extensive military activities, including the construction of roads and bases, are altering the landscape, accelerating permafrost degradation, and threatening local biodiversity. The findings are underpinned by satellite images and field studies.

ISDP calls for urgent reforms, urging Beijing to balance military objectives with environmental preservation. Recommendations include establishing ecological zones and enhancing transparency. Analysts note that China's military buildup is influenced by geopolitical tensions with India and internal political goals, which continue to strain the delicate Himalayan environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025