Growing Distrust: Taiwan's Changing Views on U.S. Policies

Scholars in the United States have raised alarms over the increasing distrust among Taiwanese citizens towards the U.S., largely spurred by policies under President Donald Trump that include tariffs and semiconductor strategies. Concerns have been expressed that these sentiments could ultimately harm Washington's long-term goals while bolstering Beijing's influence, according to a report by the Central News Agency (CNA).

Bonnie Glaser and Jennifer Lan from the German Marshall Fund noted that Taiwanese support for the United States is waning significantly. They cited recent opinion polls indicating a rise in Taiwanese mistrust and skepticism towards Washington. One Brookings Institution survey in April 2025 showed that negative views of the U.S. had grown to 40.5% among Taiwanese respondents, a steep increase from 24.2% in July 2024.

The scholars attribute part of this shift to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's expansion in the U.S., seen as part of Trump's 'America First' agenda, which some perceive as undermining Taiwan's strategic value. This perception is compounded by tariffs, which have damaged America's image. They argue that continued negative sentiment might play into the hands of the People's Republic of China, potentially leading to more aggressive moves to push for unification under Chinese terms.

To counteract these perceptions, Glaser and Lan recommend that President Trump affirm Taiwan's importance to the U.S. and seek to expedite the provision of asymmetrical weapons to Taiwan. They suggest initiatives such as facilitating Taiwanese presidential transits through the U.S. and accelerating a tax agreement to remove investment barriers. The authors highlight the need for proactive measures to address Taiwanese concerns and strengthen bilateral relations.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both Taipei and Washington are acutely aware of the discussions about U.S. skepticism within Taiwan and are cooperating to fend off any attempts by hostile actors to exploit these sentiments. The ministry looks forward to continued collaboration with the U.S. in security, economic, and trade areas to reinforce the robust bilateral relationship, as reported by CNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)