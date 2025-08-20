Left Menu

Growing Distrust: Taiwan's Changing Views on U.S. Policies

As Taiwanese skepticism of the United States grows due to tariffs and semiconductor issues, experts warn this could hinder U.S. interests while benefiting China. A Brookings report highlights declining Taiwanese sentiments, stressing potential strategic shifts and suggesting measures for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:19 IST
Growing Distrust: Taiwan's Changing Views on U.S. Policies
Taiwan-US flags (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Scholars in the United States have raised alarms over the increasing distrust among Taiwanese citizens towards the U.S., largely spurred by policies under President Donald Trump that include tariffs and semiconductor strategies. Concerns have been expressed that these sentiments could ultimately harm Washington's long-term goals while bolstering Beijing's influence, according to a report by the Central News Agency (CNA).

Bonnie Glaser and Jennifer Lan from the German Marshall Fund noted that Taiwanese support for the United States is waning significantly. They cited recent opinion polls indicating a rise in Taiwanese mistrust and skepticism towards Washington. One Brookings Institution survey in April 2025 showed that negative views of the U.S. had grown to 40.5% among Taiwanese respondents, a steep increase from 24.2% in July 2024.

The scholars attribute part of this shift to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's expansion in the U.S., seen as part of Trump's 'America First' agenda, which some perceive as undermining Taiwan's strategic value. This perception is compounded by tariffs, which have damaged America's image. They argue that continued negative sentiment might play into the hands of the People's Republic of China, potentially leading to more aggressive moves to push for unification under Chinese terms.

To counteract these perceptions, Glaser and Lan recommend that President Trump affirm Taiwan's importance to the U.S. and seek to expedite the provision of asymmetrical weapons to Taiwan. They suggest initiatives such as facilitating Taiwanese presidential transits through the U.S. and accelerating a tax agreement to remove investment barriers. The authors highlight the need for proactive measures to address Taiwanese concerns and strengthen bilateral relations.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both Taipei and Washington are acutely aware of the discussions about U.S. skepticism within Taiwan and are cooperating to fend off any attempts by hostile actors to exploit these sentiments. The ministry looks forward to continued collaboration with the U.S. in security, economic, and trade areas to reinforce the robust bilateral relationship, as reported by CNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025