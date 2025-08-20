Crisis Deepens in Gaza: Rising Death Toll Amid Blockade

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a critical point as hospital records reveal that famine has claimed the lives of three more Palestinians, raising the death toll to 266, including 112 children. The ongoing blockade imposed by Israeli forces since March 2025 has exacerbated the situation by obstructing the entry of vital food and medical supplies.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has sounded the alarm, reporting a doubling of malnutrition rates among children aged under five between March and June. The blockade's impact is acutely felt among Gaza's youngest, with nearly one in five children facing acute malnutrition, according to the World Health Organisation.

The crisis underscores the dire need for international intervention as delays in humanitarian aid deliveries continue to cost lives. With the blockade showing no sign of lifting, the outlook remains bleak for Gaza's beleaguered population, trapped in a worsening cycle of deprivation and hunger.

(With inputs from agencies.)