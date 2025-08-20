Left Menu

UAE Leaders Extend Congratulations on Hungary's National Day

The UAE's top leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have sent messages of congratulations to Hungarian leaders on their National Day.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 20 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conveyed his warm congratulations to President Tamas Sulyok of Hungary, marking the celebration of Hungary's National Day.

In a show of camaraderie and diplomatic goodwill, other top UAE leaders also participated in extending their best wishes. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages.

The communications were directed not only to President Tamas Sulyok but also to Hungarian Prime Minister Dr. Viktor Orban, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations. (ANI/WAM)

