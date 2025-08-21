Left Menu

Flood Fury in Punjab: Villagers Uprooted as Rivers Swell

In Pakistan's Punjab, severe flooding caused by heavy rains has displaced thousands. Rising water levels in the Indus River destroyed homes and farmlands, particularly affecting crops like cotton and sesame. Local authorities issue alerts while residents criticize government inaction amidst escalating climate vulnerabilities.

Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Heavy rains in Pakistan's Punjab have forced thousands to flee their homes as the Indus River swelled, breaching protective barriers around the Layyah-Taunsa Bridge. According to Dawn, the floods have ravaged entire villages, reducing homes to rubble and submerging valuable crop lands.

The impact on agriculture has been devastating, with cotton, sesame, and mung beans among the ruined crops. Many families are left without shelter or livelihood, exacerbating the crisis. Compounding the catastrophe, local residents expressed frustration over the government's lack of preventive measures.

As water levels near critical points, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a red alert for the region. The Indus River shows medium-level flooding at key locations, while other rivers like the Sutlej are also at low flood levels. Historical data from UN News underscores Pakistan's ongoing vulnerability to such climate shocks, recalling the 2022 monsoon floods that caused significant human and economic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

