VP Vance Urges Europe to Lead in Ukraine Crisis

Amid ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, US Vice President JD Vance has called on European nations to assume the primary role in ensuring Ukraine's security. Speaking to Fox News, Vance stressed that geographic proximity and direct security interests make it imperative for Europe to take the lead, as US involvement wanes under President Donald Trump's administration.

Highlighting Washington's open stance on supporting efforts to resolve the conflict, Vance noted the importance of Europe funding and securing Ukraine's post-war stability. He echoed President Trump's approach, emphasizing that while the US is willing to have discussions, it is not ready to commit resources until it is clear how to effectively end the war.

Vance's comments follow Trump's recent decision against deploying US troops to Ukraine, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirming that while boots on the ground are ruled out, other security guarantees remain on the table. This comes as the Trump administration negotiates a new agreement with NATO to ensure the military alliance covers the cost of US weapons supplied to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)