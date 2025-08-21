SLINEX-25: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Naval Ties

The 12th edition of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral naval exercise, SLINEX-25, concluded successfully in Colombo, signifying shared commitment to maritime security, the Indian Navy announced Thursday. The exercise wrapped up on August 18, marking a notable event in India-Sri Lanka naval relations.

Participation included Indian ships INS Jyoti and INS Rana from the Eastern Fleet, alongside Sri Lanka's SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Vijayabhau. Upon docking in Colombo, the commanding officers of INS Jyoti and INS Rana engaged in discussions with Rear Admiral Chandima Silva of the Western Naval Area, focusing on enhancing naval cooperation and sharing best practices.

The exercise involved a solemn tribute at the Indian Peace Keeping Force Memorial, honoring Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during operations in Sri Lanka from 1987 to 1990. Opening the ships to visitors, including Sri Lankan Navy members, government officials, and students, underscored educational and diplomatic goals by showcasing Indian naval traditions and capabilities.

The event featured two primary phases: a harbor phase from August 14-16 with professional exchanges and training on humanitarian and disaster relief, and a sea phase from August 17-18 with advanced naval drills, communication exercises, and joint seamanship initiatives aimed at enhancing interoperability and tactical prowess.

This deployment reflects the growing maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka, aligning with the SAGAR vision to bolster security and stability in the region. The series of planned operations confirm both countries' commitment to regional maritime security.

