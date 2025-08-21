Left Menu

Chinese National Sentenced for Illicit Arms Export to North Korea

Shenghua Wen, a Chinese citizen living in California, received an eight-year prison sentence for illegally exporting military supplies to North Korea. Accused of violating economic and foreign agent laws, Wen's scheme involved disguising shipments and obscuring financial transactions while operating with sophisticated methods.

Chinese National Sentenced for Illicit Arms Export to North Korea
  • Country:
  • United States

A Chinese citizen residing in California has been sentenced to eight years in prison for illegally exporting ammunition and military supplies to North Korea. The U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson issued Shenghua Wen's 96-month sentence, as reported by The Epoch Times (TET).

Wen had overstayed his student visa and was arrested last December. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and acting as an unauthorized foreign government agent. His operation, set in motion before arriving in the U.S., involved meeting with North Korean officials and shipping arms from Long Beach.

Prosecutors revealed Wen shipped at least three containers of firearms in 2023, with one shipment reaching North Korea via Hong Kong. His covert business dealings included transferring USD 2 million through intricate financial routes and sourcing equipment to bolster North Korea's military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

