China Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariffs, Advocates Stronger India Ties

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, has strongly criticized the United States' imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods, asserting that silence or compromise in response only emboldens a bully. Addressing an event in New Delhi, he emphasized China's opposition to these tariffs, calling for robust India-China cooperation in response.

Xu's remarks come as tariff and trade wars spearheaded by the Trump administration disrupt the global economic order. He argued that such actions undermine international rules and promote power politics, creating a jungle law atmosphere. Xu highlighted the necessity for China and India to work jointly to support developing countries and uphold global trade fairness.

In response to U.S. tariff policies, Xu reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting India's efforts for a multilateral trading system centered around the World Trade Organization. As part of ongoing dialogue, India and China will address border issues through specialized groups while preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial visit to China for the SCO Summit.

