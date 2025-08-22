Left Menu

Auditor General Exposes Mismanagement in NDMA's Rs 28.62 Billion Expenditure

The 2023-24 Auditor General's report criticizes Pakistan's NDMA for Rs 28.62 billion in audit objections. Public dissatisfaction persists over NDMA's disaster management and relief efforts. Unauthorized spending from the National Disaster Management Fund raises concerns, including improper procurement and inflated contracts, prompting calls for investigation and accountability.

  • Pakistan

An Auditor General report has unveiled substantial audit objections amounting to Rs 28.62 billion concerning the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The report highlights significant public dissatisfaction with the NDMA's disaster awareness, preparedness, and relief operations, according to Dawn.

Using a public questionnaire, the report reveals that 72% of respondents lacked a comprehensive understanding of natural disasters and the NDMA's role. Furthermore, only 36% believe the NDMA effectively prepared communities for disasters, while 76% expressed discontent with relief operation speeds. General satisfaction with the NDMA remains low, with 84% feeling dissatisfied or neutral about its performance.

The report points to unauthorized spending of Rs 21.677 billion from the National Disaster Management Fund on areas like the National Emergency Operation Center and Karachi's stormwater drains. Additionally, it cites unauthorized expenditures on event management services and inflated contracts for Gujjar and Orangi projects. The audit calls for scrutiny over these expenditures, violating procurement rules as noted by Dawn.

