Left Menu

Thai Court Clears Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra in Royal Defamation Case

A Thai court has dismissed a defamation case against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra due to insufficient evidence. The charges linked to lese-majeste laws stemmed from a 2015 interview. Supporters celebrated the decision, while ongoing legal challenges facing Thaksin and his family continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:59 IST
Thai Court Clears Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra in Royal Defamation Case
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant legal development, a Thai court has dismissed a high-profile royal defamation case against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, citing a lack of evidence. Thaksin, aged 76, emerged from the courtroom with a smile, confirming the verdict that absolved him of charges linked to Thailand's stringent lese-majeste laws.

The dismissal is rooted in allegations that Thaksin violated these laws during a 2015 interview with foreign media, wherein he critiqued the 2014 coup that ousted his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra. Al Jazeera reported that the Bangkok criminal court found the evidence insufficient, prompting celebrations among supporters clad in red, the symbolic color of Thaksin's party.

Thailand's interim Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, acknowledged the verdict as a judicial matter, devoid of political ramifications. Despite the ruling, Thaksin faces further legal challenges, including a constitutional court ruling on his daughter's case and a Supreme Court hearing on his previous convictions. Thaksin, who denies all wrongdoing, spent years in exile before his 2023 return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025