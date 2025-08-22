Left Menu

U.S. Visa Pause for Foreign Truckers Sparks Controversy in Punjab

Punjab Minister Aman Arora criticized the U.S. decision to halt worker visas for foreign commercial truck drivers, citing unfair treatment. This follows the U.S. addressing road safety and job protection concerns. Arora urged intervention from India's Prime Minister, while U.S. authorities investigate recent road incidents involving foreign truckers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:43 IST
Punjab Minister Aman Arora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the United States' decision to halt the issuance of worker visas for foreign commercial truck drivers, Punjab Minister Aman Arora voiced strong disappointment. This measure was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who highlighted concerns over road safety and the protection of American trucking jobs.

Rubio stated, "Effective immediately, we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers." He cited the growing numbers of foreign operators of large tractor-trailer trucks as a threat to both American lives and the livelihoods of American truckers. Reacting to the move, Arora told ANI that such treatment is "very unfortunate" and "unfair" to those working abroad to earn a living.

Minister Arora called for intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs. This development follows the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's involvement in an arrest regarding a fatal highway accident involving an illegal foreign truck driver. The fallout has prompted a federal probe into safety practices on American roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

