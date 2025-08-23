Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lambasted the United States on Saturday for what he termed as 'unjustified and unreasonable' tariffs on Indian goods following India's acquisition of Russian oil. The Trump administration had incrementally increased duties to over 50 percent as a punitive measure.

Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to safeguarding its farmers and small producers, underscoring that New Delhi would not compromise on these key interests. He challenged the portrayal of the tariff issue as an 'oil dispute' and pointed out the inconsistent criticisms aimed at India compared to larger energy importers like China and European countries.

Highlighting the contradictions in the West's stance, the minister noted that Russia's trade with Europe surpasses that with India, questioning the selective scrutiny. Jaishankar further asserted India's sovereign right to make decisions aligned with its national interest, a principle he associated with strategic autonomy. Despite the tariff tensions, he acknowledged ongoing dialogues with the US, remarking, 'We are two big countries, the lines are not cut, people are talking.'