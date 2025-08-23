Quetta ATC extends remand of BYC leaders, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch; activists condemn state repression

On Friday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Quetta granted police an additional 15-day physical remand of leaders from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), who were already in detention. Among those in custody is Baloch activist Dr. Mahrang Baloch, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP). Dr. Mahrang stated that the government is holding BYC leaders in prison to instil fear in the populace, but emphasised that "the movement will not cease due to imprisonment." "Regardless of how strong the prison walls are, they cannot compare to a mother's determination," she observed. "Every time we go to court, the government's attorney requests an extension. This illustrates the reality of the judicial system. Today, the same law is being wielded as a weapon by keeping individuals in CTD custody for 90 days," she was quoted by the TBP report.

She reiterated that the strength of the movement is derived from the people: "Our struggle began on the streets and has now entered the courts. These very courts, where numerous cases of missing Baloch and Pashtuns are unresolved, have failed to recover them despite having protection orders." Dr. Mahrang also cautioned that the state cannot endure by turning against its citizens. "This is a failing state, and it must be recognised that the more violence is inflicted upon the people, the stronger the resistance will become," she stated.

Expressing solidarity with the mothers who have been protesting in Islamabad for weeks despite adverse weather, she added: "Our movement conveys a message for future generations. The public must stand up for their rights. Those who attempt to suppress or diminish us are the truly weak ones," as cited by the TBP report. In response to a question, she condemned Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti for "making unfounded accusations instead of offering responsible statements." She remarked, "They only propagate state narratives, yet our movement is far ahead of such propaganda. We are advocating for justice and truth. No amount of falsehoods or state resources can overpower the truth."

Meanwhile, political and human rights activist Abdul Ghafar Qambrani, affiliated with the National Party, was released in Quetta after spending four months in custody. Qambrani was detained on April 6 during a police and paramilitary operation. Initially held at an undisclosed location, he was later transferred to Hudda Jail under 3-MPO, alongside other BYC leaders, facing terrorism-related accusations. His daughter, activist Bebow Baloch, continues to be in police detention with Dr. Mahrang Baloch and other leaders from the BYC, who are dealing with multiple charges, as highlighted by the TBP report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)