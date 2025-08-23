Left Menu

Upholding Faith: CFU Urges Action on Uyghur Repression

Campaign for Uyghurs marked August 22 to highlight religious-based violence victims. CFU shed light on China's actions against Uyghur Muslims in East Turkistan, urging global accountability. The advocacy emphasized international efforts to safeguard religious freedoms and preserve Uyghur identity amidst alleged genocide and state-imposed cultural eradication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:49 IST
Representative Image (Image Source: @CUyghurs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, the Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) highlighted the plight of populations targeted for their faith, drawing particular attention to the Uyghur Muslims in East Turkistan. The CFU's call to action stressed the importance of defending the natural rights of the Uyghur people as Chinese policies allegedly outlaw their ability to practice Islam amidst ongoing genocide.

According to CFU, the Chinese government has obliterated almost all opportunities for Uyghurs to nurture their religious practices. The organization reported instances of religious leaders being detained, Qur'ans destroyed, and Islamic education banned. Beyond the physical demolition of mosques, the Uyghur people are subjected to mass internment, forced labor, and family disintegration – measures purportedly intended to dismantle their cultural and religious identity under the pretense of state control. Families encounter pressure to forsake their religious customs, while children grow up in state-managed facilities detached from their heritage.

Executive Director Rushan Abbas highlighted that for Uyghurs, even basic religious expressions like fasting or praying have been criminalized under China's purported genocidal drive. She urged the international community to not remain passive but to ensure the protection of religious freedoms, which she asserts is vital for the Uyghurs' survival. The CFU urged governments and civil entities to increase their efforts to defend religious freedom and hold China accountable for its activities.

